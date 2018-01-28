Meghan Markle is planning to deliver a speech at her wedding to Prince Harry in May, in what marks a drastic shift from the usual royal weddings protocol.

According to The Times, the former Suits actress is expected to speak at the reception that will follow the ceremony on 19 May, when the couple will tie the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The 36-year-old is reportedly planning an "affectionate" tribute to Prince Harry and it is understood her speech would likely include thanks to her friends and family, as well as the Queen.

Markle's father, however, is unlikely to deliver a speech himself, given he's notoriously very reserved, although he will walk the soon-to-be Duchess down the aisle.

"The feeling is if Meghan's father doesn't speak for her, she wants to have the chance to thank her husband and everyone who has supported them," a source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

"Harry thinks it's a great idea."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is yet to confirm who will be the best man at the wedding, although Prince William looks set to be given the honour, in a role reversal from William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011, when Harry was his brother's best man.

Earlier this month, it emerged Donald Trump might not be invited to the ceremony.

"Although the guest list hasn't yet been announced, there is no reason he would be invited," a source was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

The US President appeared to confirm that himself in a wide-ranging interview with Piers Morgan, which will air at 10pm on Sunday night (28 January).

Asked whether he had received an invitation, Trump replied: "Not that I know of."

The question of whether the President will receive an invitation to the eagerly anticipated nuptials has become a contentious issue amid fears that publicly snubbing Trump could damage US-UK relations in the long term and hinder a post Brexit trade deal.