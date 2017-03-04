Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle displayed carefree public displays of affection on a romantic Caribbean holiday.

The royal, serving as an usher to friend Tom "Skippy" Inskip, 30, who married Lara Hughes-Young on Friday (3 March), is said to have taken his relationship with the Suits star to the next level on the trip.

Following the ceremony at Montego Bay's Round Hill Hotel in Jamaica, sources told The Sun that the "mother of all parties" took place, giving the prince and Markle the perfect opportunity to let romance take over.

The pair reportedly kissed and cuddled on the beach in front of family and friends on a public beach, before frolicking in the sea.

Markle, 35, then enjoyed a glass of wine, sitting on the lap of the prince, 32, as he enjoyed a cigarette and chatted with friends.

An onlooker said: "Harry was all over her – he couldn't keep his hands off her. They are head over heels and don't care who sees it".

It comes as speculation grows over a wedding taking place before the end of 2017, with Markle recently accompanying her boyfriend on a visit to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Amner Hall residence.

The actress met young Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the stay and is said to have been "totally taken" by the pair.

Friends of Prince Harry reveal they have never seen him this content or committed to a relationship, and that the way the pair acted together in Montego suggests the British Monarchy could soon have an American within its ranks

"Skippy's one of his last mates to marry," said one friend.

"It's natural Harry would want Meg on his arm. It's only a matter of time before they're next. They've discussed it and she's ready to leave acting for him.

"This latest series of Suits will be her last and she wants to do more charity work. That's why Harry loves her so much.

"She's smart, sassy and wants to use her position for good."