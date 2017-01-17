After a romantic vacation in Norway, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly enjoying each other's company in the 32-year-old royal's home in London.

A source told Us Weekly, the couple are "chilling and enjoying lazy days together" in Harry's Nottingham cottage home at Kensington Palace. The relaxing break comes ahead of Markle's two-week charity trip to India with World Vision, the report added.

During her time in London, the 35-year-old American actress was apparently spotted getting a facial. She is reportedly getting to know her boyfriend's family better.

Previously, the Suits actress met Duchess Kate Middleton and one-year-old Princess Charlotte, during a get-together at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.

An insider previously told Us Weekly, "Meghan's so happy she's getting to know more of Harry's nearest and dearest," adding that the meeting "went well". The actress, who has been dating Harry for almost eight months, met Prince William in November 2016 during a trip to London.

The couple welcomed the New Year with a romantic vacation in Norway, where they viewed the Northern Lights and enjoyed whale-watching and sunsets in the snow. An insider told the magazine, "Meghan's been on cloud nine since coming back from Norway. Norway was amazing. It was the first time they had done something like this together, and they definitely want to go on more adventure trips. ... They're so in love."

A source told E! News, "Harry is truly in love. They're very serious." The source also revealed that the couple's close friends are already predicting a possible "engagement announcement" later in 2017.

Kensington Palace had released an official statement confirming the 32-year-old's romance in November.