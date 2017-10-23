Kim Cattrall has shattered the hearts of millions of Sex And The City fans by claiming that she and her former co-stars were never really friends, simply colleagues.

The 61-year-old actress, who has been embroiled in a public feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, since it was confirmed that the third Sex And The City movie had been shelved, dropped the bombshell during her appearance on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, which airs on ITV tonight (23 October).

"We've never been friends. We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be," she said of their on-screen relationship.

She added: "I don't see them. The common ground we had was the series and the series is over."

Sex And The City, which followed the relationship dramas of four New York women, ran from 1998 to 2004. Sarah Jessica Parker (as Bradshaw) led the cast of the show, which also starred Kim Cattrall (as Samantha Jones), Kristin Davis (as Charlotte York), and Cynthia Nixon (as Miranda Hobbes).

Stressing the lack of bond with Parker, Davis and Nixon, she said: "This is the irony. That was the fantasy of it but this is the reality. I'm being incredibly honest about them."

At the end of September Parker expressed her disappointment that Sex And The City 3 was no longer feasible, telling Entertainment Tonight: "It's over... we're not doing it. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

Cattrall was accused of sinking the deal by allegedly refusing to reprise her role as the uber-glamorous and highly sexual Samantha unless Warner Bros produced other movies she had in development.

She denied the allegations, stating that she decided back in 2016 a third movie would not be a smart move considering the second received poor reviews. Fans may recall that the 2010 sequel, which saw Carrie face some troubles with her new husband, failed to replicate the same financial success as the original.

Cattrall has said, in comments previously reported, that the relationship had become "toxic" and hit out at being portrayed as a "diva". She also took a swipe at Parker: "I really think she could have been nicer. I don't know what her issue is.

"I think the thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie," she said.

"I never asked for any money, any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is ridiculous."