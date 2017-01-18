After waiting for 6 seasons, Teen Wolf has finally revealed the real name of Stiles Stiles Stilinski and the reason behind it in episode 8 titled, titled Blitzkrieg, that aired this Tuesday (17 January) on MTV Network.

The episode found Sheriff Stilinski doing nothing more than remembering his son and he is successful in his endeavour, but it came with some painful memories. The Sheriff realised that his wife is actually dead; following this he experienced a flood of emotions as he pieced together Stiles' life – featuring a little call back to season 1.

By the end of the episode, Stilinski remembered everything, and he showed up at Scott's house and shared what he remembers about his son. He said, "I have a son. His name is Mieczyslaw Stilinski," revealing Stiles's real name. He goes on to say that Stiles couldn't pronounce his name when he was young, and the closest he got was "mischief," which quickly became a nickname that his now dead wife Claudia gave him.

The Sherrif also remembered the day Stiles got the Jeep, and revealed that he drove it into a ditch and was handed his first roll of duct tape that same day. He went on, "We're here tonight because my goofball son decided to drag Scott, his greatest friend in the world, into the woods to see a dead body."

Showrunner Jeff Davis spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the inspiration for the long-awaited name reveal. Davis shared, "A few years ago, I knew I would have to actually reveal Stiles's name at some point. I was looking for a Polish name that was incredibly difficult to both spell and pronounce. Mieczyslaw sounded like 'mischief.' It seemed like a perfect word to describe Stiles. Both as a mischievous child and equally misbehaved adult."

Teen Wolf season 6 episode 9 titled, Memory Found, will find Scott, Malia and Lydia also trying to remember Stiles.