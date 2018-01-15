michelle keegan
Michelle Keegan models her new activewear range for Very Very

Michelle Keegan is threatening to break the internet as her new activewear line has launched for Very.co.uk, accompanied with a series of alluring snaps of the actress modelling the clothing.

The 30-year-old Our Girl star, who recently joined husband Mark Wright in Los Angeles, shows off her enviable figure in the new sportswear range, including a stylish patterned sports bra and skin-tight leggings which put her chiselled abs on display.

Other pieces from gym-goer Keegan's collection include casual jumpers, a pink hoodie dress, slogan T-shirts and flattering two-piece gym sets featuring bold prints and mesh inserts. The price ranges from £18-30, proving that Keegan is still down to earth when it comes to her fashion collaborations.

Online retailer Very shared a snap of Keegan in one of the sweatshirts from her range with the caption: "Today's mood: messy hair, no make up Click the link in bio to shop the brand new activewear range from @michkeegan#veryxmichelle #veryuk".

Some followers have pointed out that Keegan is wearing make-up and has her hair done in the shot, with one person commenting: "Except her hair is professionally done..as is her make-up...so a slight contradiction", while someone else said: "Immaculate hair&make up?"

The former Corrie star commented: "I love wearing my exercise clothes and can wear them all day. When I first went to LA a few years ago, I saw everyone wearing Athleisure to meet for coffee and go shopping, and I loved the look.

Keegan claims she does not deny herself the odd treat Very

"I like variety in my workout clothes and this collection includes a range of bright colours and exciting prints which give it more of a fashion feel compared with a straight sports range."

She also revealed some of her diet and fitness secrets, adding: "I try and exercise on average about three times a week but this can vary depending on my work schedule.

"I really believe in living a balanced life so I don't beat myself up if I don't make it to the gym. My routine in the gym is usually a twenty minute HIIT work out, I like The Body Coach work outs, followed by a weight session."

The actress also attempts to follow a healthy diet, but doesn't deny herself the odd treat.

She continued: "When it comes to diet I believe in everything in moderation. I don't eat red meat and at the moment I am trying to cut down the amount of dairy I have, but I don't believe in beating yourself up or stopping yourself having anything you really want.

"I try to avoid having carbs late at night when I am preparing for a photo shoot but one of my favorite foods is cheese and I love having a Chinese on a Saturday night. I think it is healthy to have a relaxed approach and balanced outlook."