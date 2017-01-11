In order to make Windows 10 a more secure operating system, Microsoft is introducing two new features.

These are a new web-based privacy dashboard and a privacy set up feature. The privacy features, which will be rolled out in a preview build for Windows Insiders soon, will be available to everyone as part of Windows 10 Creators Update.

Microsoft privacy dashboard

The new Microsoft privacy dashboard on the web allows users to see and control their activity data such as location, search, browsing, and Cortana Notebook, explained Terry Myerson, executive vice president of Windows and Devices Group, in a post on the official Windows Blog on 10 January.

To manage data, sign into your Microsoft account, go to account.microsoft.com/privacy to review and clear data for browsing history, search history, location activity and Cortana's Notebook. Microsoft promises to continue adding more functionality and categories of data in due course of time.

Privacy changes in Creators Update

The new set up experience allows users to choose the settings as desired. This replaces the previous Express Settings and would be different depending on the Windows version.

For those who are updating their systems from Windows 7 or 8 or doing a fresh install of Windows 10, the new set up experience would show users the settings, which they can choose accordingly. But those who are already on Windows 10 will receive notifications to choose privacy settings.

Further, Microsoft has simplified diagnostic data collection at two levels: basic and full. Users who have selected the enhanced level, will get the options to choose basic or full with the Creators Update.

In addition, the data collection at the basic level has been reduced. This data is used to keep Windows and apps secure and updated and it includes option for error reporting to Microsoft.

However, users always have the liberty to review all their privacy settings and make changes any time they want by going to Settings. Microsoft said it will not target consumers with ads by using the content from email, chat, files or photos, irrespective of the data collection choices.