Microsoft has been sued in the US by three users who claim the free Windows 10 update destroyed their data and damaged their computers.

The lawsuit filed at the Chicago's US District Court refers to Windows 10 as a defective product and alleges that Microsoft failed to provide adequate warning about the potential risks posed by Windows 10 installation.

The legal team behind the case is looking to certify it as a class-action suit, in a bid to claim that more users in the US who installed the software upgrade from Windows 7 may have suffered data loss or damage.

Microsoft has dismissed the claims, telling The Register: "The Windows 10 free upgrade program was a choice designed to help people take advantage of the most secure, and most productive Windows. Customers had the option not to upgrade to Windows 10."

The complaint mentions that users were more than once forced to upgrade their operating system, but Microsoft says these claims are without merit.

"If a customer who upgraded during the one year program needed help with the upgrade experience, we had numerous options including free customer support and 31-days to roll back to their old operating system," said the company.

Just days ago many users of Windows 7 and 8.1 noted that they were being forced to upgrade to Windows 10. Updates from Intel's seventh generation Core i3, i5 and i7 AMD's seventh generation processor have been rejecting Windows 7 and 8.1 updates.

Last year after it got heavily criticised, Microsoft had assured users that auto updates for Windows 10 will be easier to reject and not forced upon them.