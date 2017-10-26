Mila Kunis has revealed why she gives her three-year-old daughter a "sip of wine" every Friday. The Friends With Benefits actress revealed that she lets Wyatt Isabelle take a bit of wine as her family observes the Jewish tradition of Shabbat, Judaism's day of rest.

The Bad Moms star added that her little girl loves the ritual, which she performs at her home with her husband Ashton Kutcher, with whom she shares another child, an 11-month-old baby boy, Dimitri Portwood.

"We do Shabbat at our house. At Shabbat, you have a sip of wine. My daughter had a sip of wine since she was born," the 34-year-old actress said in a recent interview, according to The Sun.

"Friday mornings she wakes up and I say, 'It's Friday', and she says, 'I can have wine!'"

Kunis recently opened up about how she and Kutcher want to raise their children. She said that she and her partner want their brood to be open-minded people.

"Yeah, we're not gonna raise a**holes. There's enough a**holes in this world!" Kunis said. "We don't need to contribute. But, you know, there are some nice people [as well]."

Although she tries to be the best possible mother to her children, she revealed to Marie Claire that she sometimes finds it hard to balance her work with family life.

"There is no such thing of balance," she told the magazine. "F**k balance! Something is going to take a hit, and you're going to have to take it.

"I didn't see my kids today," she said. "But I think that it's okay. I'm coming to terms that I love what I do. It's okay to have passions outside of your family."

Kunis and Kutcher got married in 2015 after dating for a few months. The couple were co-stars in the hit TV series That '70s Show that aired between 1998 and 2006.