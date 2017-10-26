Actor Uriah Shelton has been accused of brutally kicking former girlfriend in the stomach.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the violent incident allegedly occurred when the woman, with whom the 13 Reason Why star had a friends-with-benefits sort of deal, blocked him from getting into his truck following a heated argument.

Shelton, who the woman in the documents claims to be a trained MMA fighter, allegedly kicked her in the mid-section, which caused her to suffer from "inflamed intestines and bruising to muscles".

Girl Meets World star has been slapped with a restraining order following the allegation. The 20-year-old actor has also been ordered to stay a hundred yards away from the woman.

Shelton would "never harm another person and is currently unavailable for comment", a representative for the star told E! News.

In a recent interview, Shelton, who played the role of Pratters in 13 Reasons Why, revealed what he has learnt from working on the show. He said it was to "realize what your actions and words do to other people."

"Once you do realize the effect they have on others, don't use them for the wrong reason," he said. "Don't manipulate, abuse, or hurt anyone with them. And if you do accidentally hurt someone, make things right with them. It may be hard, but it's the right thing to do."