Cindy Crawford, Britney Spears, Penelope Cruz and many other A-list celebrities have stripped to their birthday suits for Mario Testino's Towel Series. Ashley Graham continued the trend as she became the first-ever plus-size model to pose for the renowned photographer's stripped down photoshoot.

Taking to social media, the American model shared a black and white snap, which shows her striking a sultry pose for the camera wearing nothing at all. However, the 29-year-old did cover up her modesty by loosely wrapping a towel around her body and another one covering up her long locks.

"So honoured to have #MarioTestino shoot me for his #towelseries 147! ," she wrote alongside the picture that she shared with her 5.4 million fans on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, the picture sparked fan frenzy, with many calling Graham "beautiful" and "gorgeous".

A fan commented, "Yass baby! OMG, I swear you are such an inspiration. Much love xx," while another added, "Wow certainly more beautiful than any skinny model."

Someone else said, "You're the most beautiful women I've ever laid eyes on."

Another poured her heart out about Graham being an inspiration, saying, "Girl, you're gorgeous. I am also curvy and on the bigger side (not like Sofia Vergara or Halle Berry or idk but smaller than you) models like you changed my mind about true beauty and made me accept myself and feel beautiful finally."

"(I'm 15). Yes...girls still can be too big, and obese if they don't care properly. However, you show that bigger girls can be attractive, healthy and just as amazing as sizes smaller than you. Stay wonderful (Hopefully, I made sense. I feel tired as it is 3 am. I can't sleep)"