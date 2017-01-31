Malia Obama's recent protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline has impressed Miley Cyrus and the singer wants to see her as the future president of the US. The songstress took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the daughter of Barack Obama.

"I HOPE this little baby runs for Prez! #MaliaForPresident You've got my Vote," Cyrus captioned an image of the 18-year-old student she shared with her 59 million followers.

Former president and Barack Obama his wife Michelle have a massive fan following for their people friendly attitude and human interest oriented opinions. And, now it seems Malia is following her parents' footstep as she quietly attended an event on Monday last week to support the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAP). However, the news came into light after Hollywood actress and anti-DAP activist Shailene Woodley mentioned the former first daughter's name while doing an interview with DemocracyNow.

"It was amazing to see Malia. To witness a human being and a woman coming into her own outside of her family and outside of the attachments that this country has on her, but someone who's willing to participate in democracy because she chooses to, because she recognizes, regardless of her last name, that if she doesn't participate in democracy, there will be no world for her future children," she told the website.

However, the Wrecking Ball singer has to wait for almost two decades to see Obama's daughter as the US president. According to the United States Constitution, to be eligible to run for the highest federal position of the country, one need to be at least 35 years of age and Malia is only 18.

However, considering her popularity and interest to fight for the people's welfare, she can surely follow her famous father's path. As of now, she is gearing up to begin her internship with the Weinstein Company that will start in February.

After leaving the White House the former first daughter was spotted shopping at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City on Tuesday (24 January). She was also spotted at New York Central's Met Breuer Museum on 29 January. According to exciting onlookers, the teen daughter of Michelle and Barack was enjoying a leisurely afternoon with her friend.