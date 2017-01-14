Miley Cyrus and Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne's friendship seems to extend beyond their musical collaborations as the rocker recently revealed some intimate details about their relationship.

If the psychedelic singer's words are to be believed, Miley has been quite frank with her "favourite artist" in the past and even sent him private pictures of herself.

"We've texted each other every day. I'll say: 'What are you doing?' and she'll send me pictures of herself peeing," the 56-year-old guitarist revealed in an interview with The Guardian. "Sometimes it's 1,000 times a day, sometimes it's a couple of times a day, but we're in each other's lives."

Miley and the Coyne — born Wayne Michael Coyne — got close over social media, when the Disney darling tweeted him on his birthday in January 2014. "I tweeted her back my phone number and said: 'Text me,'" the Yoshimi singer said revealing the turn of events since then.

Soon the duo's online friendship turned into music collaborations as Coyne and his bandmate joined the Wrecking Ball singer for her on-stage performance in LA and even co-wrote her 2015 album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.

The Flaming Lips lead-singer also dished about Miley's experiences with substance abuse as he narrated how the 24-year-old introduced Coyne to rapper A$AP Rocky.

"He'd just got a new set of gold teeth, braces things, and he was talking about taking acid," Coyne said. "In between, Miley was whispering: 'He's never really taken acid. He's just saying that because he wants to write music about taking acid.' He would keep talking and she would go: 'He doesn't know anything about acid.' She'd know. Cyrus has done acid plenty."

As it seems, Miley's hectic schedule makes it difficult for her to spend as much time with Coyne, but the singer says they are adjusting around her schedule to work on their next project together.

"She's going to keep being a judge on The Voice, but I know she wants to make music at the same time," Wayne Coyne said. "I'm thinking of a way we can make a record without her having to sit there for months and months. I think she likes it when it's like: 'You guys do some of the work, and then I get to come in and do something really cool.'"