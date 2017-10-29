A woman from Clydebank who was reported missing by her family has been traced by police and found "safe and well" in Glasgow.

Karen Brown, 47, failed to return home after work on Saturday 14 October. It later emerged she had taken a Megabus to London from Buchanan Street Bus Station in Glasgow at 8:20am that morning.

She was last seen at Hamleys toy store on Regent Street in London on CCTV

Her worried husband Jock issued an emotional appeal calling for the mother-of-two to meet him at the Hamleys toy store in London.

Speaking outside Hamleys on Saturday afternoon, he said: "We need you home. Come home for us Karen."

Appealing directly to his wife, he added: "We all love you and are missing you terribly. We just want you to come back home, but if you are not ready to do this, please let police know that you are safe."

On Sunday afternoon Police Scotland confirmed she had been traced to Glasgow city centre and was returning to her family.

Insp John McMillan from Dumbarton Police Station told BBC News: "It is great news that Karen has come back to Glasgow and she is now heading home to her family.

"I would like to thank both the public and the media for their tremendous response to our appeal. The information and assistance provided by both has without doubt been the vital link in our inquiries and has led to Karen being found."