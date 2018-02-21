Floyd Mayweather Jr would "redefine" mixed martial arts if he made the transition from boxing according to former Golden Boy chief Richard Schaefer.

The retired 40-year-old has been flirting with the idea of changing sports ever since beating UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a boxing match last year.

A flurry of social media activity in which he posted pictures and videos of himself inside an Octagon training ring was followed by a suggestion that talks over an MMA bout had been curtailed.

Yet the subject of whether Mayweather could indeed compete in the brutal combat sport remains up for debate, with former ally Schaefer the latest to weigh-in on the topic.

Mayweather and Schaefer worked together up until 2014 before the latter resigned as Golden Boy chief executive, leading to the American ceasing all contact with the Oscar de la Hoya-led company.

Now the head of Ringstar Sports and the co-founder of the World Boxing Super Series – a tournament which currently includes the super middleweight and cruiserweight divisions – the Swiss businessman believes the landscape of MMA would change forever if Mayweather became involved.

"Floyd is the best self-promoter I have ever met," he told Boxing Scene. "And not just in boxing. If Floyd would decide to get involved on the promotional side or as a fighter in MMA, he would redefine MMA. He is a showman. People like him or hate him and that is how he is.

"For MMA it would be a big day in Floyd Mayweather does get involved, whether he does or not your guess is as good as mine."

Though McGregor was heavily unfancied when he stepped into the boxing ring with Mayweather – who swelled his unbeaten record to 50-0 with a points win over the Irishman – many have speculated how the five-weight world champion would fare inside the Octagon.

And despite the vastly different skills required to succeed in an MMA environment, Schaefer would refuse to write-off the veteran prevailing in any circumstance.

"I would never, ever bet against Floyd Mayweather," the 56-year-old added. "You know why? He is a winner and if you're a winner, you're a winner. Anyone who is betting against Floyd you do so at your own risk.

"It's entertainment. We cannot always take things so seriously. This is about entertainment and it is sport and it is about having fun and if that is what the people want, and Floyd is the ultimate entertainer so why not. But if it is going to happen or not who knows."