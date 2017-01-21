Five police officers were left with injuries after they were "assaulted" as they tried to shut down an illegal rave in a disused bank on Deptford High Street in south-east London on Friday (20 January) night.

The attacks on the police officers ranged from being punched in the head, spat at in the face and being burned by cigarettes. The injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police officers were alerted at around 10.30pm following reports of people trying to enter the premises to set up the unlicensed music event. The disturbance broke out around three hours later.

"Police were called at around 10.30pm on Friday, January 20, to Deptford High Street to reports of a number of people entering a disused bank," a spokesperson for the Metropolitan (Met) police said.

"Officers attended the location and established that an unlicensed music event was due to take place. Steps were taken to prevent this from going ahead.

"At around 1.30am on Saturday, January 21, there was an outbreak of disorder, and a number of people became violent towards police.

"Five officers sustained injuries, none of whom required hospital treatment.

"Two males and a female were arrested in connection with the incident. They have been taken to a south London police station where they remain in custody."

The Met police in Lewisham hit out at the violence towards officers and tweeted: "Yet again, @MPSLewisham officers have been attacked for doing their jobs. At least five officers have been assaulted tonight in Deptford.

"Officers were attempting to prevent an illegal rave in Deptford High Street when a large crowd rushed and assaulted officers. #565PL".

Commenting on the disorder, Rowan Fox tweeted: "There appear to be riot police and dogs on Deptford High Street. Anyone know what's going on?"

Another user posted an image of the scene which showed a number of police vehicles lined up on the road, which was cordoned off.