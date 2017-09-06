Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first bilateral visit to Naypyitaw, has announced that India would grant free visas to the citizens of Myanmar who are willing to visit the South Asian country, as he shared concerns about violence in the restive Rakhine state.

He met Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in capital Naypyitaw on Wednesday (6 September) amid a spike in violence between Myanmarese troops and the armed ethnic group, which triggered the recent exodus of over 120,000 Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh.

"I am happy to announce that we have decided to grant gratis visa to all the citizens of Myanmar who are willing to come to India," Modi said.

In addition, he has also promised to release 40 Myanmarese citizens who are lodged in Indian jails, as he sought to deepen ties between the two countries.

"I am also happy to state that we have decided to release Myanmar's 40 citizens who are currently in the jails of India. We hope that they will soon be able to meet with their families in Myanmar."

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

