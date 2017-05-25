A memorial bike ride was held Thursday (25 May) in honour of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, who died in the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena on Monday (22 May).

The motorbikes and scooters, with pink ribbons attached, took off from Bury, Greater Manchester to St Ann's Square in central Manchester.

The rally with "hundreds" of vehicles was organised by her mother and stepfather, Sky News reported which described the "really, really moving" scene as riders drove through Bury to central Manchester, where tributes and flowers are being left for the victims of the attack.

Members of the community were asked to bring pink ribbons, balloons or flowers for Olivia whose family paid a personal tribute at St Ann's Square to both her and the other 21 victims of the brutal attack.

The Campbell family credited the support of their community and beyond for helping them keep going during the "darkest time of their lives".

Olivia's stepfather told ITV News "how much her family appreciate this support". He added that Olivia "would have been over the moon" at the solidarity shown by the region's scooter community in her honour.

"(The people) have turned out to represent England, Great Britain, Manchester because we will not be defeated," the teenager's stepfather added.

During a vigil for her on Wednesday (24 May), Olivia's mother, Charlotte Campbell, gave a powerful speech thanking everyone for their support. Charlotte also urging friends, family and community members to "please stay together, don't let this beat any of us, please. Don't let my daughter be a victim."

The Tottington High School student was among the first victims of the attack to be named. According to ITV News, Olivia had been at the concert with her friend Adam, who has received treatment in hospital. The attack killed 22 people and injured 64 more.

In a moving tribute to her daughter on Facebook, Charlotte wrote: "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much."