Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have surprised us all by being one of the strongest young celebrity couples since they became an item in late 2015.

Despite being like "any other normal couple", according to former One Direction star Malik, they have starred in a music video together and two Vogue photo shoots. Not your everyday Hally and Sally.

The 'It' couple's second shoot for the fashion bible was released today (13 July) for the August issue, with the LA-born supermodel showing off her catwalk prowess in a number of high fashion clothing items.

Malik, 24, lets his girlfriend steal the show in the adorable shots and leans in to kiss her cheek for the cover snap.

Hadid, 22, excitedly shared the photos on her Instagram account and thanked Vogue US editor Anna Wintour for the opportunity of shooting with her boyfriend.

She captioned the first shot: "It will forever be a great honor to cover @voguemagazine .. but I felt extra grateful and proud to stand beside my @zayn !! @inezandvinoodh we are always humbled to be in front of your lens, and we beyond thank you, Anna, @tonnegood and everyone who made this a reality for us! A dream. "

The snap has broken the internet by gaining almost 1m likes in an hour, with thousands of Hadid's 35m followers posting comments.

One fan said: "AWWW that's the cutest thing ever".

Another wrote: "Mr and Mrs Malik " as a third added: "Soooooo adorable ❤❤❤❤"

In the interview, Hadid confesses to "shopping" in her boyfriend's closet, stating: "I shop in your closet all the time, don't I?"

Malik replies: "Yeah, but same. What was that T-shirt I borrowed the other day?"

When the conversation moves onto gender, Malik also adds: "With social media, the world's gotten very small. And it can seem like everyone's doing the same thing. Gender, whatever—you want to make your own statement. You know? You want to feel distinct."

Though couples do not usually take over the cover of Vogue, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did so in 2014.