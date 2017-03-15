IBTimes UK visited communities in Mozambique Tete's province, where vulnerable people are going hungry due to a drought that has hit several countries across Southern Africa. Thousands of households have seen their harvests depleted due to lack of rainfalls for two consecutive seasons.

Crops including maize, a staple food in the country, are not available due to the devastating drought, which has been linked to warm water in the Pacific Ocean, a phenomenon known as El Nino, exacerbated by climate change.

World Vision in one of the charities helping communities affected by lack of food. Among other things, the organisation has been running food deliveries, it has introduced an electronic card system to purchase food, it provides malnutrition screening programmes and distributes drought-resistant seeds to farmers.

Fears are increasing that Mozambique, one of Africa's poorest nations, has been invaded by another crop-eating pest, known as army worm, which has already spread to several countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Zambia. The country is already battling against a domestic crop-eating bush cricket, the Spiny Devil Katydid.

