The MTV Video Music Awards 2017 took place at the Forum in Inglewood, California on 27 August, to honour the best in the music video medium. Katy Petty played host for the evening, kicking off her performance with a video about space travel before going on to talk about the apocalyptic state of the world.

She later paid tribute to the most successful TV show in history — Game Of Thrones — by dressing up as Daenerys Targaryen while her dog Nugget wore an adorable Drogon costume.

While the focus of the night was meant to be on the winners, more attention was given to all the shade that was making the rounds. Fifth Harmony showed that they were still upset over former band-mate Camila Cabello leaving to pursue a solo career. During their performance, a silhouette of an additional singer was visible (meant to depict Cabello) before she was thrown off the stage.

Adam Levine also lashed out, this time at the VMA event itself after Julia Michaels' performance was cut short by a badly planned commercial break. "Julia Michaels gets cut off while she's singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song," he tweeted, adding, "It's always exciting to see how utterly horrible the VMAs will be. They really delivered so far this year."

On the bright side, Kendrick Lamar wowed audiences with a spectacular display of pyrotechnics. The rapper started off with DNA during which a ninja engulfed in flames showed off some impressive footwork. Pink who was named Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Awardee, gave a moving speech after performing some of her greatest hits.

Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid used their performance to bring about mental health awareness through their collaboration titled 1-800-273-8255 – the phone number for the suicide prevention hotline.

Khalid later went on to accept the award for best new artist while Alessia Cara along with Zedd's Stay won best dance video. Scroll below for the complete list of winners.

Video of The Year

Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Humble

Bruno Mars — 24K Magic

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

The Weeknd – Reminder

Artist of the Year

Winner: Ed Sheeran

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist

Winner: Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration

Winner: Zayn & Taylor Swift – I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – We Don't Talk Anymore

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – Closer

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels

Best Pop

Winner: Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – Down

Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm

Miley Cyrus – Malibu

Best Hip Hop

Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Humble

Big Sean – Bounce Back

Chance the Rapper – Same Drugs

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad & Boujee

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – I'm The One

Best Dance

Winner: Zedd and Alessia Cara – Stay

Kygo x Selena Gomez – It Ain't Me

Calvin Harris – My Way

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – Cold Water

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Gone

Best Rock

Winner: Twenty One Pilots – Heavydirtysoul

Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams

Fall Out Boy – Young And Menace

Green Day – Bang Bang

Foo Fighters – Run

Best Fight Against The System (All Winners)

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – Black SpiderMan

The Hamilton Mixtape – Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)

Big Sean – Light

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL

John Legend – Surefire

Best Cinematography

Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Humble

Imagine Dragons – Thunder

Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – Nobody Speak

Halsey – Now or Never

Best Direction

Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Humble

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

The Weeknd – Reminder

Best Art Direction

Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Humble

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Katy Perry ft. Migos – Bon Appetit

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

The Weeknd – Reminder

Best Visual Effects

Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Humble

A Tribe Called Quest – Dis Generation

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – iSpy

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm

Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times

Best Choreography

Winner: Kanye West – Fade

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – Side To Side

Kendrick Lamar – Humble

Sia –The Greatest

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane –Down

Best Editing

Winner: Young Thug – Wyclef Jean

Future – Mask Off

Lorde – Green Light

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey –Closer

The Weeknd – Reminder

Song of The Summer

Winner: Lil Uzi Vert — XO Tour Llif3

Ed Sheeran — Shape of You

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber — Despacito Remix

Shawn Mendes — There's Nothing Holding Me Back

Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane — Down

Camila Cabello feat. Quavo — OMG

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller — Wild Thoughts

Demi Lovato — Sorry Not Sorry

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Pink