The MTV Video Music Awards 2017 took place at the Forum in Inglewood, California on 27 August, to honour the best in the music video medium. Katy Petty played host for the evening, kicking off her performance with a video about space travel before going on to talk about the apocalyptic state of the world.
She later paid tribute to the most successful TV show in history — Game Of Thrones — by dressing up as Daenerys Targaryen while her dog Nugget wore an adorable Drogon costume.
While the focus of the night was meant to be on the winners, more attention was given to all the shade that was making the rounds. Fifth Harmony showed that they were still upset over former band-mate Camila Cabello leaving to pursue a solo career. During their performance, a silhouette of an additional singer was visible (meant to depict Cabello) before she was thrown off the stage.
Adam Levine also lashed out, this time at the VMA event itself after Julia Michaels' performance was cut short by a badly planned commercial break. "Julia Michaels gets cut off while she's singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song," he tweeted, adding, "It's always exciting to see how utterly horrible the VMAs will be. They really delivered so far this year."
On the bright side, Kendrick Lamar wowed audiences with a spectacular display of pyrotechnics. The rapper started off with DNA during which a ninja engulfed in flames showed off some impressive footwork. Pink who was named Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Awardee, gave a moving speech after performing some of her greatest hits.
Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid used their performance to bring about mental health awareness through their collaboration titled 1-800-273-8255 – the phone number for the suicide prevention hotline.
Khalid later went on to accept the award for best new artist while Alessia Cara along with Zedd's Stay won best dance video. Scroll below for the complete list of winners.
Video of The Year
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Humble
Bruno Mars — 24K Magic
Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
The Weeknd – Reminder
Artist of the Year
Winner: Ed Sheeran
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
Best New Artist
Winner: Khalid
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
Best Collaboration
Winner: Zayn & Taylor Swift – I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – We Don't Talk Anymore
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – Closer
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels
Best Pop
Winner: Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – Down
Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm
Miley Cyrus – Malibu
Best Hip Hop
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Humble
Big Sean – Bounce Back
Chance the Rapper – Same Drugs
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad & Boujee
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – I'm The One
Best Dance
Winner: Zedd and Alessia Cara – Stay
Kygo x Selena Gomez – It Ain't Me
Calvin Harris – My Way
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – Cold Water
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Gone
Best Rock
Winner: Twenty One Pilots – Heavydirtysoul
Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams
Fall Out Boy – Young And Menace
Green Day – Bang Bang
Foo Fighters – Run
Best Fight Against The System (All Winners)
Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – Black SpiderMan
The Hamilton Mixtape – Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)
Big Sean – Light
Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL
John Legend – Surefire
Best Cinematography
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Humble
Imagine Dragons – Thunder
Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – Nobody Speak
Halsey – Now or Never
Best Direction
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Humble
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
The Weeknd – Reminder
Best Art Direction
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Humble
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Katy Perry ft. Migos – Bon Appetit
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
The Weeknd – Reminder
Best Visual Effects
Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Humble
A Tribe Called Quest – Dis Generation
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – iSpy
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm
Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
Best Choreography
Winner: Kanye West – Fade
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – Side To Side
Kendrick Lamar – Humble
Sia –The Greatest
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane –Down
Best Editing
Winner: Young Thug – Wyclef Jean
Future – Mask Off
Lorde – Green Light
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey –Closer
The Weeknd – Reminder
Song of The Summer
Winner: Lil Uzi Vert — XO Tour Llif3
Ed Sheeran — Shape of You
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber — Despacito Remix
Shawn Mendes — There's Nothing Holding Me Back
Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane — Down
Camila Cabello feat. Quavo — OMG
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller — Wild Thoughts
Demi Lovato — Sorry Not Sorry
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Pink