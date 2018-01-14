A teenager has died after trouble flared at a house party near Birmingham in the early hours of Sunday morning (14 January).

West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after a 19-year-old was fatally stabbed during a disorder at a party in Willows Road, Walsall.

Emergency services were called at 1.46am and arrived at the party to find the teenager injured. Despite best efforts of first responders at the scene, he could not be saved. The young man has not yet been named by police.

Detective Inspector Ian Wilkins, from the homicide team at West Midlands Police, said: "Investigations are at an early stage, but there appears to have been a party at an address in Willows Road which resulted in a disorder and a young man tragically losing his life.

"I would urge the person or persons responsible for the stabbing to come forward and hand themselves in. The police will find out who is responsible and I would ask them to search their conscience and come and talk to us as soon as possible."

Police are carrying out forensic investigations and house-to-house enquiries in the area, as Willows Road remains cordoned off.

Anyone with information or who was at a party at an address in Willows Road last night is asked to contact officers on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.