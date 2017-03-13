In this week's Music Minute: Ed Sheeran continues to break chart records, Drake releases his new album More Life and Sia teams up with Pink for an epic duet.

Ed Sheeran makes UK chart history

It is all about Ed Sheeran right now as the pop star continues to dominate the charts worldwide. The Castle On The Hill singer has made UK history with his third album Divide becoming the fast-selling album by a male artist. Not only that but the guitar-strumming hitmaker has nine songs in the top 10, including Shape Of You, which is spending its ninth week at number one.

In the US, Sheeran debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart with Divide, which sold 451,000 copies in its first week. Reacting to his record-breaking week, Sheeran told the Official Charts Company: "Wow, what a phenomenal week. To every person who's bought the album – thank you."

Drake releases More Life

Canadian rapper Drake will finally release his hotly anticipated new album More Life this month. After a disappointing delay in 2016, the One Dance rapper's latest record will arrive on 18 March and is expected to feature collaborations with The Weeknd, Kanye West and 21 Savage.

More Life, which is not thought to be an official studio album, follows on from the success of Drake's fourth LP, Views, which shot to number one in April 2016. More Life comes in the midst of Drake's European Boy Meets World tour, which just stopped in Paris.

Sia and Pink make a Waterfall

If you need to update your playlist, then check out Sia and Pink's hot new collaboration Waterfall. Making for a diva-off of big voices, Waterfall features production from a super-producers Stargate.

Revealing how the epic duet came to fruition, Stargate's Tor Erik Hermansen told Billboard: "This song is something that [Sia] had done and hadn't really thought about who it was for. It was really her idea to bring Pink in – she said, 'Yeah, I'll do it if I can do it with Pink'. And we obviously said 'Absolutely. That would be great."