Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has apologised to Tottenham Hotspur for the way he left the north London club in 2012 and also revealed his regret of not winning a trophy during his time at White Hart Lane.

The 32-year-old arrived in England from Dinamo Zagreb in 2008. After settling in well with his life in the Premier League, he became a key player for Tottenham in the centre of the pitch. In his debut season, the team lost to Manchester United in the League Cup final on penalties.

Modric also played a vital role in the 2010/11 season when Spurs made it to the quarter-final of the Champions League, losing 5-0 to Real on aggregate.

Modric was named Tottenham's Player of the Season the same campaign. He was linked with a move to Chelsea later in the summer, but the deal collapsed on the deadline day. The Croatian international continued with Spurs for one more season before moving to the Spanish capital club a year later.

"My one regret is that I didn't win a trophy with Tottenham, despite us being a strong team who played good, attractive football. I'm sorry for the way I left. I wish we had parted in a nicer way. I hope fans understand that I followed my dreams," Modric told FourFourTwo.

"My emotions when I think about the time I spent at Spurs are always really positive. Tottenham is the club that first gave me my opportunity to play in one of the strongest leagues in the world.

"I had a fantastic relationship with the people at the club, and also the fans. The whole atmosphere in and around the club at that time was brilliant, and our results were mostly very good. We played in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, against Real Madrid, and in a League Cup final too."

Modric has been a star player for Real during his time at the club. In the last six seasons, the former Tottenham midfielder has won Champions League, Uefa Super and Fifa Club World Cup on three occasions. He also has won the La Liga and Copa del Rey with the Spanish giants.