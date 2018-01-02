Naby Keita is not pushing to leave RB Leipzig to join Liverpool during the January transfer window and remains committed to the Bundesliga side until the end of the season.

Liverpool agreed a deal for the Guinea international during last summer's transfer window with the midfielder remaining at Leipzig for the 2017-18 campaign. The Reds saw off interest from Barcelona for the 22-year-old after agreeing a fee said to be worth £48m.

Keita played an instrumental role in helping Lepzig qualify for the Champions League for the first time last season but their elimination from the competition before the knock-out stages helped fuel speculation that the player could push for a move earlier than scheduled.

But Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff insists there have been no efforts from the player or his representatives to bring the deal forward.

"Neither Naby nor his agent made the request to leave the club in the winter," Mintzlaff told Bild. "There are contracts which say that he will be a Liverpool employee from 1 July onwards.

"Our pros have character and are ambitious. I am not worried. In 2018, I expect everyone to step up with maximum mentality, force and character. That is what makes us strong."

While Keita will not arrive until the summer, Liverpool have made a significant addition to their squad for January in Virgil van Dijk, with the defender sealing his move from Southampton for a world record fee for a defender.

But much of the focus for the rest of the month could now be on who leaves Merseyside. Philippe Coutinho's proposed move to Barcelona continues to dominate the agenda with the La Liga leaders growing confident of striking a deal in the coming weeks.

Daniel Sturridge meanwhile is reportedly favouring a move to Southampton if the club can match Liverpool's £25m asking price, while Danny Ings remains linked with loan moves to a host of Premier League sides.