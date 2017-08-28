Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic says Jose Mourinho's summer signing Nemanja Matic has qualities similar to Michael Carrick and believes his title-winning mentality will be crucial for the Red Devils.

Matic was re-signed by Chelsea in January 2014 when Mourinho was in charge at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder has won two league titles in the last three seasons and has also won the league in Portugal with Benfica.

Vidic has played alongside Carrick and is aware of the latter's qualities. He is one of the few players at Old Trafford to have won the Premier League on more than one occasion. However, the former Tottenham Hotspur star, 36, is in the twilight of his career and is unlikely to feature regularly this term.

The 29-year-old Serbian international arrived at United from league rivals Chelsea earlier in July. Matic has been impressive in the first three league wins and Vidic has hailed his compatriot's capture. He has also questioned Chelsea's decision to let him join a league rival.

"He has similar qualities to Michael Carrick, who has been a great player for the club. Michael is now 36; Nemanja is younger at 29 but he's also very experienced. He's been at big clubs, including Benfica and Chelsea, where he's won titles," Vidic told United's official website.

"There are not so many players left at Old Trafford who have won the title before, so that trophy-winning mentality is very important because it can't only come from a very successful manager. Nemanja has been there before and he knows what it's like when the pressure really builds in a title race.

"He's a very good signing for us. He's a top player for the position and I'm surprised that Antonio Conte let him go. He played most of their games last season and did really well, so I didn't expect him to be sold to one of their biggest rivals. The way he's played in his first few games suggests he is a United player."