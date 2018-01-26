Newcastle United are reportedly confident of securing the signing of Feyenoord forward Nicolai Jorgenson in the next 48 hours, despite their second offer for the Denmark international seemingly being rebuffed by the Eredivisie club.

The Sun understands the Toon have agreed a £50,000-a-week deal with the 27-year-old, who could sign with the Premier League club before they face Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday (28 January).

Despite being met with firm resistance from the De Kuip side, Newcastle believes a club-record £18m (€20.6m) offer will be good enough to capture Jorgensen, who has scored nine goals in all competitions during the 2017-18 campaign.

Those reports have come amid suggestions, via Sky Sports, that Newcastle have in fact had a second offer worth £15m rejected by the Dutch champions, after having previously seen a bid of £14m turned down for his services.

Feyenoord insiders are happy to hold out for Jorgensen's true valuation – which they believe to be around £20m – as they know the opportunity for him to perform on the global stage at this summer's World Cup could see his price multiply.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted on Thursday (25 January) that talks were underway regarding Jorgensen's future and that a deal could be completed in the final days of the January transfer window.

"I know there is interest but I have not heard from [technical director] Martin [van Geel] that there are negotiations," the ex-Arsenal and Barcelona full-back said.

"There may be something in play, but I have not heard anything yet. Anything can happen in the transfer market, and if an English club is interested then you know it can go fast."

The contrasting and contradictory reports underline what has been another frustrating transfer window for Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, who has seen speculation over a takeover and a lack of ambition displayed by current owner Mike Ashley undermine attempts to improve his squad.

Brazilian youngster Kenedy is to date the only new signing made by Newcastle during the window after he joined on a six-month loan from Chelsea. Despite speculation over further additions, none have been forthcoming.

Though the Magpies face Chelsea for a place in the last 16 of the FA Cup this weekend, their Premier League survival is the priority. The club are currently just a point above the relegation zone with 14 games of the season remaining.