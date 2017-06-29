Former Newcastle United coach John Carver is hoping to see Rafa Benitez use his ties with Chelsea and Liverpool in order to pilfer some of their starlets ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Newcastle secured promotion back to England's top-flight from the Championship at the first time of asking but are yet to bolster their squad from last season, with the capture of Christian Atsu and the sale of Florian Thauvin the only meaningful transfer business conducted at St James' Park so far.

The Magpies have been linked with a number of players including Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham, who looks set to join Swansea City on a season-long loan, and Carver is keen to see Benitez move for other young talents from Chelsea and Liverpool in order to bolster a squad in need of surgery.

"Go into this market with Rafa's experience, with Rafa's connections in the game at Chelsea, at Liverpool - I know they've been linked with the young boy from Liverpool, [Sheyi] Ojo," Carver told talkSPORT.

"You were talking about [Chelsea players, Nathaniel] Chalobah, [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek - why don't they go on and get two or three of those? That will improve the squad, slowly but surely."

Newcastle did attempt to sign Ojo from Liverpool on loan earlier this week but their enquiry was rebuffed by Jurgen Klopp's side, who are reluctant to send their young winger out even temporarily. The transfer window does not officially open until 1 July, but Newcastle supporters are already uneasy by the lack of movement.

Carver, who briefly managed the Magpies in 2015, does not see the need for panic just yet and is certain owner Mike Ashley will provide Benitez with sufficient funds in the transfer market.

"I have got to urge the Newcastle fans to be patient," Carver added. "Don't listen to scaremongering about Rafa leaving because they haven't signed anybody, I can guarantee there's a lot of work going on, Rafa has a plan in place, he will know what is priorities are.

Asked if Ashley will back Benitez in the transfer window, Carver said. "Absolutely. A million percent. The club is in a sound position. It was clever business last year from Rafa, they have a lot of good Championship players and clubs will be knocking on their door because they want to get back into the Premier League.

"They have 5-6 sellable assets, that will be extra money to go into the coffers along with the money received from promotion and the money they've made in the past. I think there's money there to be spent for sure."