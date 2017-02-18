America's Got Talent host Nick Cannon opened up about co-parenting his twin children with ex-wife Mariah Carey in a recent interview. Like every broken marriage, this former celebrity couple too have their differences but according to the rapper, they don't let them affect their little ones' lives.

Carey and Cannon split back in 2014 and their break-up became fodder for tabloids. But the friendly exes seem to have worked out their divorce drama to put their children — Monroe and Moroccan — above everything else.

"It's all rooted in love," the 36-year-old rapper told the hosts of Amazon's Style Code Live revealing his co-parenting success with Carey.

"You put the kids first... when you understand that you have unconditional love for these human beings and you want the best existence for them, then you put whatever differences you may have had aside," he explained.

"A lot of times, when you think about breakups in relationships, it's usually over ego," he said. "And if you can remove your ego from that, and make it about your loved ones, then that's what it's about."

Apart from being a father, Cannon juggles different roles as an actor, comedian and musician in his professional life. While this might leave him with a tight schedule, the rapper always ensures that he remains connected to his son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, who are about to turn six this April.

"You don't get to see Daddy every single day, whether he's working, whether he's traveling, whether he's in the military, whatever it is, but to understand that Daddy's presence is felt every single day... whether it's FaceTime, whether it's phone calls and then you know, the weekends, we tear up Chuck E. Cheese," the father-of-two quipped.

Donning a "Dad" badge on his signature turban during the interview, Cannon looked every bit like a dedicated father. The rapper had earlier announced that he is expecting his third child with girlfriend and former Miss Arizona Brittany Bell.

"I've got a baby on the way. God said be fruitful and multiply. I'm doing the Lord's work ... everybody get a baby! I'm passing them out," Cannon had earlier said.