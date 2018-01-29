Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen wants to join Newcastle United before the end of the January transfer window but the Premier League side are yet to match his £20m valuation.

The Toon have had two offers of £14m and £15m reportedly turned down by the Eredivisie club, who are holding out for what would be a record fee for Rafael Benitez's side.

Jorgensen has remained committed to Feyenoord throughout the speculation over his future but manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits the opportunity to move to Newcastle has turned his head.

"I do not know what my feeling is, I have no feeling, I'm just waiting, I can not do more," said Van Bronkhorst after the 3-1 league win over Ado den Haag during which Jorgensen played 83 minutes, according to The Chronicle.

"I talk to Nico on a daily basis and Nico has shown how important he is to this team today. We know how things stand and we'll have to wait and see how the coming days will go.

"You do not have to ask Nico (what he'd do) if you get the chance to go abroad to play in the biggest competition in the world. But Nico is also dependent on the club and he knows that - even if he wants to go there."

The Times are the latest publication to claim that Feyenoord are holding out for £20m this month in the knowledge his valuation could swell when he plays on the global stage for Denmark at this summer's World Cup.

Newcastle's need for fresh blood – highlighted again during their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday [28 January] – could yet see them cave to Feyenoord's demands with the club also just a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Kenedy's arrival from Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season is the only signing made by Newcastle this month amid uncertainty over Mike Ashley's commitment as he looks to sell the St James' Park outfit.

But Benitez is optimistic Newcastle can make some new additions as the transfer window ticks into the final 72 hours.

"I think we will have chances (to make signings)," Benitez said. "Obviously it is not ideal because I wanted to do my business by January 15 or 20, but still we have days and I have the belief that maybe we can do something - and maybe it will be right.

"We are trying to do business. Still we will see as we have time, and hopefully we can do something. Until the 31st, I have to give my confidence. I don't think that if we do anything they will have enough time to do anything in this game (against Burnley). At least we will try to do something."