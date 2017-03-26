The lure of staying in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich was the main reason for rejecting a move to Chelsea, Hoffenheim defender Niklas Sule has revealed.

The Bavarian giants confirmed in January that they had agreed a deal with Sule and his club teammate Sebastian Rudy to move to the Allianz Arena in the summer, but it has now been confirmed that they had to fend off interest from the current Premier League leaders.

The 21-year-old has been impressive for the Bundesliga side this season, and has featured in every league game except one. Sule's impressive performances in recent seasons saw him make his debut for the senior Germany side against Finland in a friendly last year. He was also named in the squad for the friendly against England on Wednesday (22 March).

The defender has played a key role in helping Hoffenheim up to fourth in the Bundesliga. They are just one point behind Borussia Dortmund in third and are looking good for a place in Europe next season. Chelsea made their interest known ahead of the January transfer window and the defender admitted that it was very flattering to be linked with the soon-to-be crowned Premier League champions. But he believes that there is 'nothing greater' than playing for Bayern, and feels it is better for his future to remain in the Bundesliga for the foreseeable future.

"Both offers came almost simultaneously," Sule was quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard.

"Of course it was huge for me that the Premier League leaders showed interest in me, but it felt better to stay in the Bundesliga.

"And Bayern are the top address – there is nothing greater in the world," the Hoffenheim defender added.