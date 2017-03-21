An HMD Global spokesperson has narrowed down the release date of the newly rebooted and redesigned Nokia 3310 feature phone, as well as Nokia's trio of comeback Android smartphones.

In an interview with a Croatian tech show, HMD Global's head of marketing for Eastern Europe, Tomislav Himbele, noted that the quartet of Nokia-branded devices announced at Mobile World Congress 2017 will arrive in Eastern European countries in the second half of Q2 2017.

Up until now, Nokia's Finnish licensee has remained coy when discussing European release date plans for any of its phones.

Loose confirmation that the eagerly-awaited new Nokia 3310 will arrive in European countries before the end of June is the closest HMD had come to providing launch details until now, despite the fact that many of the phones have already been listed for pre-order in various regions, including the UK.

While UK pricing is also yet to be confirmed, retailer Carphone Warehouse has claimed that the company's pre-registration figures for the new Nokia 3310 still outnumbered other big hitters from Samsung, LG and Sony by 10 to one.

As well as the €49 (£41) re-imagining of the iconic feature phone, the Android-powered Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones were also given the same launch window by Himbele, costing €229 (£194), €189 (£160), and €139 (£121) respectively.

The pick of the Android bunch appears to be the Nokia 6, which released in China in January. The 5.5in device includes Dolby Atmos audio technology and will offer a run a "pure, secure and up-to-date" version of stock Android, promised HMD Global CPO Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2017.

As for the new Nokia 3310, you can read our early impressions of the brightly coloured, Snake-playing feature phone here ahead of a full review at a later date.