A Nokia-branded tablet has been reportedly spotted at GFXBench and its hardware and software details have been revealed.

The listing suggests that the tablet has an 18.4in screen with resolution at 2560x1440 pixels. It packs an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.2GHz and Adreno 540 graphics unit.

The tablet offers 64GB storage and packs 4GB of RAM. There is a 12 megapixel camera at the back, which can capture 4K video. The camera in the front carries similar resolution with a bunch of other features. The operating system noted on the list is Android 7.0 Nougat, with Android FIH Edition software running on top of it.

In terms of connectivity, the tablet supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC. FIH is the subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industries or Foxconn that holds the right to manufacture Nokia-branded mobile phones and tablets. The mention of Android FIH suggests that the device is a Nokia product. The screenshot of the GFXBench listing was first shared by NokiaPowerUser.

HMD Global Oy has already launched the first Nokia Android Nougat handset called Nokia 6, exclusively for users in China. The phone is available for purchase online on jd.com. The company has also hinted that multiple announcements will follow on 26 February, a day before the 2017 Mobile World Congress.