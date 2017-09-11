Sevilla star Nolito is set to miss the Champions League trip to Liverpool on Wednesday (13 September) after suffering a thigh injury during the Saturday's 3-0 victory over Eibar. Meanwhile, Eduardo Berizzo has also left Johannes Geis out of his 22-man travelling squad to make space for six players who missed the La Liga encounter with the Basque side.

Nolito, 30, has become into a regular starter for Berizzo since completing his summer move from Manchester City in a deal worth around £8m.

The Spain international enjoyed an impressive performance against Eibar, providing the assist for Ganso's opener before scoring the third goal of the game to help the Andalucian side secure a comfortable win.

However, the former Celta Vigo star won't be able to replicate that success at Liverpool after Sevilla revealed that he ended Saturday's match with an injury in his right thigh.

"A club medical report - following fitness tests that took place this Sunday and Monday - revealed the forward has suffered a muscular injury to his right thigh," Sevilla confirmed via its official website.

"He picked up the injury at the end of Saturday's match against SD Eibar. He will be ruled out of both Wednesday's fixture, as well as Saturday's league clash against Girona. Next week, he will undergo further medical tests to evaluate the injury."

Geis, who was signed on loan from Schalke on deadline day, won't travel to Liverpool either after the German midfielder only made a late cameo appearance against Eibar - his first for the club.

Club record signing Luis Muriel, goalkeeper David Soria, centre-back Nico Pareja and midfielders Guido Pizarro, Michael Krohn-Dehli and Ever Banega all missed Saturday's encounter for various reasons, with the latter suspended and others rested ahead the trip to Liverpool.

Berizzo recalls them for his side's Champions League opener but the manager will still need to rule out four before the game to name his final 18-man squad.

"Eduardo Berizzo has submitted his 22-man squad for Sevilla's first game of the Champions League group stages, which puts the side up against Liverpool this Wednesday at Anfield," the La Liga side added. "The Argentinian coach recalls six players who were left out of the Eibar game. These are: David Soria, centre-back Nico Pareja, centre-midfielders Pizarro, Krohn-Dehli and Banega, as well as forward Muriel. Geis and Nolito are left out."