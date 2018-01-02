Carrie Underwood's fall from a flight of steps outside her home about a month ago was bit more serious than first thought.

In a message to her fan club members, the country singer has revealed that she required more than 40 stitches on her face after falling down a flight of steps last November. Underwood added that she is "not quite looking the same" but slowly healing from her injuries.

"It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life," she wrote in the message to her fans, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [my husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in."

She thanked her fans for the love and support during the rough time, saying she "honestly don't know how things are going to end" but is "grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way".

While many would feel extremely low after suffering a freak accident that leaves you with 40 plus stitches in one's face, Underwood is optimistic about having a great 2018.

"I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way," Carrie said. "And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different. I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."

Underwood broke her wrist and suffered multiple injuries after falling down a flight of steps outside her home in November. At the time, a representative of the singer had said that she was rushed to a hospital with no life-threatening wounds but, sustained multiple injuries, including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions.