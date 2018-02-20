Novak Djokovic continues to provide regular updates with regards to his fitness after being sidelined with a recurrence of an elbow injury that kept him out for six months last year.

The Serb suffered the recurrence following his straight sets loss to Hyeon Chung in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. He has since undergone a minor procedure to repair the injury and is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Djokovic has been providing regular insight into his recovery process and is hoping for a quick return. The latest posts suggests that he is getting close to returning to the tennis court but it is unclear when the 12-time men's singles Grand Slam champion will return to competitive action.

The 31-year-old posted a picture of a quote attributed to himself and then questioned its relevance with regards to his three hour rehab session: "Everything in life is a lesson," was the quote on the picture via his official Instagram account.

"Even the 3 hours of rehab I just went through? Closer and closer to my day on court. Idemoooo," Djokovic commented on his own post.

The earliest the Serbian could return to action is at the Indian Wells Masters which begins on 8 March and then follow it up with the Miami Masters which begins on 19 March. He has been named on the entry list for both the events.

However, Djokovic's father Srdan Djokovic has claimed that his son's return could be delayed by a further 12 weeks after suggesting that there were some 'failings' in the initial treatment. If it does turn out to be true, the right-hander could potentially only return for the Madrid Masters at the start of May.

"It's not a crisis, but nature does its thing," Djokovic senior said of his son's current absence speaking to Serbian daily Novosti. "Fatigue of material, injuries ... this does not affect. The pause had to happen.

"There may have been some failings in the treatment, but this was not done intentionally. Now it's all right. Nole started rehabilitation and will begin to play in the coming period. I'm expecting him on the [Madrid] masters clay in May," he added.