Novak Djokovic has been forced to retire from his Wimbledon quarter-final match against Tomas Berdych due to injury.

The former world number one was trailing 7-6, 2-0 in Wednesday's (12 July) match on Court 1 before succumbing to the injury that brings a bleak end to his campaign at SW19. Berdych will go onto meet Roger Federer in Friday's semi-final after the Swiss eased past Milos Raonic in his last eight match on Centre Court.

Djokovic initially picked up the arm injury while overcoming Adrian Mannarino in his last 16 match on Tuesday. He appeared to receive treatment for the same knock during his match against Berdych.

While easing to a straights sets win in that last 16 tie over Mannarino, a scheduling change prompted by Rafael Nadal's five-set thriller against Gilles Muller on Monday meant Djokovic was the only men's quarter-finalist not to have a full day's rest.

The Serbian would have reclaimed his world number one ranking had he gone onto win Sunday's final, but his withdrawal at this stage means Andy Murray is now guaranteed to hold onto top spot.

WhenMonday's match between Nadal and Muller headed into the late evening, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) insisted that switching Djokovic's match with Mannarino to Centre Court would have led to a "significant safety issue."

The match was instead moved to Tuesday. Djokovic at the time described the decision to move his match as the "wrong decision."

He said on Tuesday: "It was a long day for both Mannarino and me. We were scheduled to play, as you know, after an epic match, [Rafael] Nadal and [Gilles] Muller."

"I just think it was a wrong decision not to play us last night, because we could have played. I think the last match on the Centre Court was done before 7pm. Having in mind that Centre Court has the roof and lights, we could have played till 11pm."