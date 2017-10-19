Jennifer Morrison, the Once Upon A Time star, has dyed her hair bright red and shared her new fall look on her official Instagram page, and fans are going gaga over it.

The House actress posted a photo with flaunting her red tresses and captioned it saying, "Red by @riawna !!! She's did it again. Thank you ri-ri! You are always magical!" the 38-year-old actress wrote of her new bright red hue.

Morrison's hair stylist, Riawna Capri of 901 Salon, posted a photo of the OUAT star on Instagram and calling her new look an "auburn for autumn."

Alongside the photo, the caption reads, "My forever long client @jenmorrisonlive keeps me on my toes and surprises ME with a super rad change, "Riawna, I'm ready to go red!" Well, good thing I booked out for a FULL Highlight and not a Partial! #901girl #AuburnForAutumn #ChangeIsGood".

The 38-year-old actress has a whopping fan following of 1.4 million Instagram followers, who are going gaga over her latest hairdo and flocked to Instagram to compliment her new look.

One user wrote, "Look at these pretty eyes!! They are perfectly matched with the red hair, Jen!" another commented, "Love your new look. The color is amazing. Red hair isn't easy but you make it work."

"Slayyy queen. You Can literally rock any look Jen!" gushed a fan. "LOVE IT! You look gorgeous blonde and as a red head. What a fun change," said another social media user complimenting her look.

Morrison – who plays Emma Swan in Once Upon A Time and recently guest stared in one of the episodes of season 7– has rocked red locks in the past.

The natural blonde also underwent a fiery 'do for a movie role back in April 2012, and had brown tresses while playing Dr. Allison Cameron on hit medical show, House.