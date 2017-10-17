Julianne Moore's beauty is surely age defying! The 56-year-old Hollywood beauty, who is a part of John Hardy's new "Made for Legends" handcrafted jewellery campaign, recently appeared in a new advertisement wearing nothing but jewellery.

Moore crossed her hands and covered her chest with stacks of John Hardy's Classic Chain and Modern Chain bracelets and left her signature red tresses open for the photo. She also posted the photo on her official Instagram page and captioned it saying, "Introducing the #MadeForLegends campaign for @Johnhardyjewelry #ClassicChain"

"Photography @luigiandiango Styling @juliavonboehm Hair @luigimurenu Make-up @gucciwestman

Director: @bretthendersonkincaid, DP: @ryanmariehelfant Creative @matteprojects," she concluded her caption.

Her 513 thousand Instagram followers couldn't help but gush over the actress' stunning look. One user wrote, "Gorgeous as always," another noted, "The best ever the most beautiful woman."

A user even called her "kind" and recalled, "She is truly beautiful and when I had the chance to meet her, she is also a kind and gracious human being."

An admirer of the Hollywood actress gushed, "Julianne, you are seriously so gorgeous like what in the actual world... ❤️ #imshook," while another user seemed floored with her flawless looks. "Your beauty is age defying," the fan wrote.

The Still Alice actress also opened up about gifting jewellery in the campaign video.

"Jewelry, in particular, can be very emotional because often it's given as a gift, whether to yourself or from a loved one. It might represent a marriage, a birth of a child, a friendship, or a love affair," the Academy Award winner said.

"Vulnerability to me is pure strength. Self-love, that's really powerful – I love the idea of gifting yourself. I cover myself in jewellery, I'm obsessed. Jewelry feels like it has got some soul, it's not afraid to be different. It's legendary," The Kids Are All Right actress further added.