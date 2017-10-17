Ashley Graham is inspiring curvy women on social media with body-positive lingerie shots. The plus size model recently shared a risque clip of herself in a bikini with her 5.3 million followers on Instagram.

Graham is seen posing in a two-piece outfit and opts for wet hair for the photo shoot, as she teases her fans with risque moves. Giving a fierce look, the body activist wrote on Instagram, "Monday just got a little better."

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated model also opened up about her Christian faith and body confidence in a new interview for ELLE UK, and revealed that her pastor follows her on Instagram.

While the beauty is confident enough to post her barely-there snaps on Instagram, she revealed to the magazine that she knows her limits. She noted, "When I'm shooting lingerie or Sports Illustrated, I'm aware that my pastor follows me on Instagram."

Alongside the interview, she posed for a stunning windswept photo shoot, showing off her curvy figure in stylish ensembles. She wears a black bodysuit and a hooded cardigan belted at the middle, showing off her waistline in one of the photos.

As to whether her faith affects her career decisions, Ashley said, "You should be the same person from the moment you wake up to when you go to bed."

Graham told the magazine, "I come from a Christian background, and when I moved to New York, I got away from God. Then I realised that living here, you need something to keep you grounded or you'll go crazy."

The model also met the love of her life, Justin Ervin, at church back in 2009 and married the videographer the following year at the age of 22 and are going strong ever since.