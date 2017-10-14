One year after Niall Horan performed his solo debut single This Town at the 2016 American Music Awards, the former One Direction singer is returning to the annual ceremony as a nominee. The 24-year-old heartthrob will go head-to-head with James Arthur, Julia Michaels, Post Malone, and Rae Sremmurd for the New Artist of The Year Award.

Celebrating the gong, he told his 35 million Twitter followers he was "honoured" and urged them to vote to ensure he is victorious. This would be his first win as a solo artist. With his former bandmates, Horan has won seven AMAs - including the prestigious Artist of the Year twice - and has been nominated ten times.

The 2017 American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 19 November at 8pm EST on ABC.

The good news is likely to have cheered up the X Factor alumni, who was forced to pull out of a show in Italy due to ill health. He is currently promoting his new album Flicker, which includes his new single Too Much To Ask and had been due to perform at the Mondadori Event on Sunday 15 October.

In a message to fans, the Slow Hands hitmaker revealed that a grueling schedule has taken its toll on his body. "Italia, I'm sorry to have to cancel my trip on Sunday. Unfortunately, all the travelling and performing in the past few months has taken a hit on me and I've got ill and need some rest. You know I love coming to Italy and seeing you guys. I can't wait to make it up to you," he explained.

"To everyone that was coming to see me at the Mondadori Event on Sunday, I will make it up to you when I come back next year in May for the Flicker World Tour. Leave it with me for now. Ci Vediamo Presto, Vi Amo, Niall".