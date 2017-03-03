Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry announced they were "taking time apart" earlier this week and the Pirates Of The Caribbean star has already moved on from the Teenage Dream singer. The couple dated for a year before splitting up.

According to a new report in Page Six, Bloom was spotted flirting with "mystery woman" Erin McCabe, daughter of Global Green president Les McCabe. Bloom and Erin looked cosy at the charity's Oscars event, the gossip website said.

A source revealed to the publication that they were also together again at a birthday bash for Ariel Vromen and Tommy Alastra recently. "They were flirty and together the whole time," added the source.

A People Magazine report also alleged that Bloom was never planning to settle down long term with the 32-year-old singer. Revealing the reason behind their split, a source told the magazine, "Orlando didn't want things to get more serious. Lately, he acted like he had one foot out the door and Katy picked up on that," said the source.

Although it seemed like Bloom, 40, was committed to a serious relationship with the singer, the actor was not ready to be tied down, revealed the insider. "He just isn't ready to be tied down. He went along with their relationship for as long as it was fun."

The couple announced that they're splitting up via a statement. "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

Meanwhile, Perry has addressed her breakup on Twitter and shed some light on how she's dealing with the split. She wrote, "How bout a new way of thinking for 2017. U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"