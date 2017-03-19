It seems like Orlando Bloom is doing fine following his split from singer Katy Perry as he was spotted leaving a party along with Brazilian model and actress Thaila Ayala on Thursday (16 March).

RadarOnline reported that the Pirates Of The Caribbean star and the Ayala left the party in a hurry in the British actor's car as the photographers were focused on the duo.

The report from the celebrity gossip website claimed that the 40-year-old actor is in a rush to find a new girlfriend to replace the 32-year-old songstress. However, it seems like the Brazilian might know Perry as she follows the Roar hitmaker on Instagram.

The development comes following a report from Star magazine that claimed The Lord Of The Rings star wanted to date Selena Gomez.

"Orlando began blowing up Selena's phone the day he and Katy broke up," an alleged source told Star magazine. "Orlando doesn't take Selena's relationship with The Weeknd seriously. If anything, that makes it more of a challenge."

Gomez is currently romantically linked to Canadian singer The Weeknd as the duo were spotted kissing outside the Giorgio Baldi eatery on 10 January. In a recent interview to Vogue, Gomez said she never wanted to talk about her relationship with The Weeknd because her romances in the past come back to bite her.

Bloom and Perry ended their one-year romance in early March. "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," the former couple said in a statement. The duo, however, did not divulge as to why they decided to break up.