Two Star Trek-themed series premiered on the television this fall, Star Trek: Discovery on CBS and The Orville on Fox Network. And, the debate over which one is more likeable is fierce.

Now, the executive producers of The Orville, Brannon Braga and David A. Goodman, have explained to Comic Book Review why classic Star Trek fans prefer their Trek-inspired series over the current Trek series, Discovery.

Goodman said at the New York Comic Con, "I think the difference for us, is that [The Orville creator] Seth [MacFarlane] was very much aware...he's making a show for everybody. That's what gets lost in the discussion of Star Trek fans liking and not liking a show. The original Star Trek was a show that millions of people watched, all over the world."

He continued, "A subset of them – like me – are super passionate Star Trek fans. I've written three Star Trek books. I'm a big fan, but we represent a very small, tiny part of the audience that watches that show."

"Seth wanted to do a show that was for everybody. And I think that may be closer to the reason that people are making that connection. That, this is a show, that people don't need to know the backstory of that universe to get into it," he told CBR.

Echoing similar sentiment, co-EP Braga added, "And you don't need to watch every episode to swing into the story. It's more classical storytelling."

The Orville debuted on FOX in September to strong ratings before settling into its regular Thursday night time slot and the show has already been renewed for season 2. It features a very familiar (by design) premise to Star Trek fans, a sci-fi comedy/drama set in the 25th century.

The Orville centres on the crew of the not-so-functional exploratory ship in the Earth's interstellar fleet, commanded by Mercer and his First Officer and ex-wife Kelly Grayson. Meanwhile, Star Trek: Discovery is a prequel series set a decade before the voyages of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the Starship Enterprise.