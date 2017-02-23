In just a matter of days, the 89th Academy Awards will name the best of the best in acting and other creative talents in the movie industry. Not to mention announcing the best film of the past 12 months! With comedian Jimmy Kimmel set to host, the ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday 26 February.

But before the arrival of the glitz, glamour and golden statues mark the biggest night of awards season, IBTimes UK attempts to predict who will win big on the night in certain categories. First up...

Best director

When it comes to Oscar categories, some have always been easier to predict winners in than others. Unfortunately, best director has always been one of the hardest to call and this year is no exception.

Narrowing five down to two however, our money would be on either La La Land's Damien Chazelle or Moonlight's Barry Jenkins. Both have won their fair share of awards in the run-up to the Oscars and each of them wrote the movies that they directed, which The Academy holds in high regard. With all of that considered, it's likely to be one of them that walks away victorious.

Best actress

She's already won a Screen Actors Guild award, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for her lead performance in La La Land, so, quite frankly, we'd be shocked if anyone beats Emma Stone to the title of best actress on Sunday night.

Stone seems like the ideal winner, if looking at the nominees through the eyes of The Academy too. While she's been acting for some time now, her freshness is reminiscent of the Jennifer Lawrence, Brie Larson and Alicia Vikander-types that have won as of late, over the more seasoned actresses in the bunch; Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep.

Best actor

Much like Stone, Casey Affleck has won a number of awards for his work in bleak drama Manchester By The Sea, so he's pretty much a shoe-in at the Oscars too. That's not to say that Affleck doesn't face stiff competition from the likes of Andrew Garfield and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, mind you.

Best film

It's seemed like a dead cert for some time now that modern-day musical La La Land will scoop the top prize on the night and who are we to argue with that now. Last year, the Oscars chose hard-hitting drama Spotlight as the year's best film, so it would make a refreshing change for them to go something a lot more optimistic this time round.

The movie has also got the most nominations this year, with a whopping 14 nods, so it's looking like the one to beat in all categories at the moment!

For more entertainment news follow A-List on Twitter @Alistinsider