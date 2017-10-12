Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has branded the allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein as "repugnant" as it announced that emergency talks will be held to consider Weinstein's future.

The Oscar's organiser's board of governors will convene on 14 October to discuss the scandal that rocked Hollywood after a succession of women went public with accusations of harassment, assault and rape against the producer.

"The Academy finds the conduct described in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein to be repugnant, abhorrent and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents," a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter read.

"The Board of Governors will be holding a special meeting on Saturday 14 October, to discuss the allegations against Weinstein and any actions warranted by the Academy."

Movies Weinstein helped bring to the screen have accumulated more than 300 Oscar nominations between them. Among his most famous works are Pulp Fiction, The English Patient and Best Picture winners Shakespeare in Love and The King's Speech

The announcement follows the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' decision yesterday (11 October) to suspend Weinstein's membership.

Bafta said in a statement: "Whilst Bafta has previously been a beneficiary of Mr Weinstein's support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with Bafta's values.

"This has led to Mr Weinstein's suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in Bafta's constitution. We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behaviour has absolutely no place in our industry."

Allegations against Weinstein first went public last week after a report from The New York Times quoted stories of abuse and harassment from actor Ashley Judd and former Weinstein Company employee Emily Nestor.

In response, Weinstein said: "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologise for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons."

However, in a separate statement Weinstein's lawyer said that "he denies many of the accusations as patently false".

On Tuesday (10 October) a piece from The New Yorker introduced accusations of rape from Italian actor Asia Argento and former aspiring actor Lucia Evans.

In response to these latest claims, a representative of Weinstein said: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances."

Numerous Hollywood figures have responded to the scandal with statements criticising Weinstein and his behaviour, including Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Judi Dench.

In addition to this, actors Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Romola Garai have discussed their own encounters with Weinstein.