The Paradise Papers appear to have taken the world by storm. The leak reveals over 13 million files detailing the offshore interests and activities of the world's richest people. The massive trove of leaked data also reportedly reveal that two Russian state-controlled entities funded investments in Facebook and Twitter through a close business associate of Jared Kushner – son-in-law of US president Donald Trump.

The Paradise Papers, reviewed by ICIJ, the Guardian and others, reportedly reveal that the investments were made via Russian tycoon – Yuri Milner, who is a stakeholder in a company co-owned by Kushner. In 2011, Russian state-controlled VTB Bank funded a $191m (£146m) investment in Twitter. At the same time, the financial branch of the state oil and gas firm Gazprom financed an offshore firm, which in turn funded an entity that held $1bn worth of shares in Facebook, the Guardian reported.

VTB and Gazprom are reportedly under US sanctions. The revelation that stakes in two of the most prominent tech firms in the US were financed by Kremlin-linked Russian organisations comes as US authorities uncover more evidence of Russia's covert use of Twitter and Facebook to spread misinformation and boost Trump's campaign.

The disclosure is likely to ramp up concerns over Russia's involvement in interference with the 2016 US presidential election. The revelation may also bring Facebook, Twitter, as well as Kushner under increased scrutiny. The Trump administration is currently under investigation for alleged collusion with Russia over swaying the 2016 US presidential election in favour of Trump.

The investments were made by Milner, who once served as an advisor to the Russian government on technology. He is now based in Silicon Valley and has reportedly invested over $7bn in over 30 tech firms including Spotify, Airbnb, Alibaba and others. However, Milner has disputed being an associate of Kushner. He reportedly said that he had invested in Kushner's businesses for commercial reasons only and had only met Kushner once last year. "I'm not involved in any political activity. I'm not funding any political activity," said Milner, the Guardian reported.

Facebook and Twitter were allegedly unaware that the funding for the investments came from Russian state-controlled organisations. Facebook said that the Gazprom-backed investment was sold five years ago, after Facebook went public.

"Russia's influence over operations – whether that be allocating funds for disinformation campaigns or providing financing to extremist movements, or others – are intentionally opaque," said Alina Polyakova, a specialist in Russian foreign policy at the Brookings Institution in Washington. "They operate in the shadows."