Former Chelsea defender Alex has urged Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura to leave the club this winter and join Arsenal.

Manchester United were famously priced out of a move for the Brazil international back in 2012 when he was emerging as one of the game's brightest young talents, with PSG luring the teenager to the French capital from Sao Paulo.

But Moura has failed to reach the level many saw him destined for, with PSG's unprecedented summer of spending forcing him onto the periphery of Unai Emery's squad. With the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe changing the face of their attack, Moura is among those to now find their game time severely limited – having made just two appearances off the bench this season.

Alex, who played alongside Moura for two-and-a-half years with the French giants, has now urged his compatriot to consider a move elsewhere, naming the Gunners as a perfect destination for him when the January transfer window opens.

"I would like to see him at Arsenal," Alex told L'Equipe, the Evening Standard reports. "They play much cleaner football, more technical. He had contacts, I believe. That would be a good option for him this winter."

Arsenal made just two additions to their squad during the summer transfer window in the form of Sead Kolasinac and record signing Alexandre Lacazette.

Wenger has not shied away from using the winter window to strengthen his squad with Theo Walcott, Andrey Arshavin, Nacho Monreal and Gabriel Paulista among those brought to the club mid-season.

The Gunners boss, however, is now among a growing group of managers calling for the mid-season window to be scrapped completely.

He said in September: "The players who do not play or the players who are tapped up in October they already start again to think 'where do I go in January?'. That's not a way to be on board with a football club. I believe we have to realise that.

"We are here to entertain people and you can do that with people who are really on board together, to achieve something together and not every minute that it doesn't go well to think 'where can I go next?'

"I believe that we have to bring some decency. We all complain today that it has become too much a business, but we can do something about it. We have that responsibility in the game."