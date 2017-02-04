Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney should leave Old Trafford and make a switch to another Premier League club, according to the former Red Devils and Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince.

The 31-year-old was a regular inclusion in Jose Mourinho's starting XI earlier in the season. However, the England international has been forced to settle for a place on the bench in the league ties and has only eight Premier League appearances to his name.

According to The Sun, Rooney is open to the idea of leaving his current employers and make a switch to China. The Far East club are willing to pay £1m a week for the star forward in order to secure his signature.

Ince has advised his compatriot to consider his future at Old Trafford and suggested that several top flight clubs in England would be interested in signing him, if United made him available in the upcoming transfer window.

"There's been talk of a move to China or to the MLS, but he still has plenty more to give to top-flight English football. If Jose Mourinho said he was available, there should be plenty of Premier League top half clubs who would jump to sign him," Ince wrote in his Paddy Power Blog.

"Wayne will be frustrated sitting on the bench, watching his team and feeling like he can make an impact. He's not starting games anymore – particularly not the big ones. I found myself in a similar situation at Wolves under Glenn Hoddle.

"I was 35 and at the end of my career, but I wanted to play every week. Hoddle would say to me: 'You need to just sit this one out. Give this one a rest and then play in the next couple.' I needed looking after because I was getting a bit older.

"There's plenty of players in football who are happy to sit on the bench and count their money, but Rooney isn't one of them.

"If I was in his position, at his age, there's absolutely no chance I'd stay at Manchester United. Rooney is 31 and still has a lot to offer.

"He wants to play football, and wants to play every game. His time at Man United is finished if they can't offer him that anymore. He's too good to be a bit-part player and it's time for him to move on from Manchester United," he said.