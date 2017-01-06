If your first thought when either Michael B Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong'o or any other of the actors who have joined the cast of Marvel Studios' Black Panther over the past months was "This just can't get any better" then you'd have been wrong. Turns out, the upcoming superhero movie wasn't done adding talent to its roster, having just announced that Sterling K Brown has joined the team.

According to the studio's statement, The People v OJ Simpson star will play a character named N'Jobu, a figure from T'Challa aka Black Panther's past. The slightly ominous description can't help but make it sound like Brown might be portraying a villain but then again, anything is possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe... Doctor Strange's Baron Mordo is technically a supervillain in the comics, yet was portrayed as a kind of ally of the Sorcerer Supreme in the recently released movie after all!

Brown, 40, took to his personal Twitter account on Thursday (5 January) to share his excitement about joining the Ryan Coogler-directed project. "Beyond thrilled to be joining this immensely talented group of actors & storytellers! Thank you for a seat at the table!"

Starring Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero, Black Panther's plot is still very much under wraps. However, it has been reported that the film is set to explore the struggles of juggling the responsibilities of his alter ego and the former prince's ascension to the throne after his father, King T'Chaka, was killed in Captain America: Civil War.

It also seems safe to assume that T'Challa will find himself up against supervillains Erik Killmonger and Man-Ape at some point during the movie – with Jordan and Person Of Interest actor Winston Duke listed as those characters respectively on IMDb.

Also starring Daniel Kaluuya, Martin Freeman, The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett, the film is currently scheduled to reach UK cinemas on 9 February 2018. It will be released in the US on 16 February.

